New Exec. Dir. Starts At PAVSA

DULUTH, Minn. — Sara Niemi is officially in her new role as executive director of PAVSA in Duluth, which is also known as the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault.

Niemi has a Master’s degree in mental health counseling, did graduate internship work at a sexual assault center in Minneapolis and spent the past five years at the Duluth Bethel where she supervised programs involving substance abuse.

“I’m just really thankful for this opportunity — very humble to be chosen. I really want to work to maintain the great services pavsa has already addressed and hope that I can help to grow the programs even more,” Niemi said.

Niemi takes over for Candy Harshner Winkle who was with PAVSA for 20 years and recently retired.