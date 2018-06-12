One Dead After Canoe Capsizes in BWCA

One Occupant was Rescued

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – On Monday afternoon the body of 31-year-old Joseph Bennett Fedick , of Coon Rapids, was recovered from Perent Lake after his canoe capsized with another occupant.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday afternoon of a possible drowning on Perent Lake, located within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

According to the report after the canoe capsized the other occupant was able to swim to a nearby rock and yell for help.

A nearby camper rescued the second occupant but was unable to locate Fedick.

Authorities say neither occupant was wearing a life jacket.