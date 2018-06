One Man In Jail After Stabbing Incident

The suspect suffered minor injuries.

DULUTH, Minn. – A man is facing serious charges in a case where he ended up being stabbed.

Police tell us the guy was trying to force his way into a home when a woman inside stabbed him.

It happened around 8:30 Monday night on the 1700 block East Fourth Street.

Police tell us the two know each other.

He’s facing preliminary charges of first–degree burglary and threats of violence.