St. Luke’s to Sponsor Proctor Sports and Events Center

The new building is a big deal for the community and athletes who were previously playing in what some might call rough conditions at the 45-year-old arena.

PROCTOR, Minn.- It’s a multi-million dollar addition to the Northland sports scene and now the facility has a sponsor for naming rights.

Proctor Public Schools unveiled St. Luke’s as its partner for the school’s new sports and events center. The new building is a big deal for the community and athletes who were previously playing in what some might call rough conditions at the 45-year-old arena. St. Luke’s will be providing athletic training for students and overseeing a fitness center to help the whole community. The new complex is 44,000 square feet housing an ice rink, walking track, and spaces to host community events. The rink has substantially more standing room than the old facility, holding up to 1,200 people.

They’re looking forward to more fans in the stands this season.

“I think that with all the cracks and crevasses and the leaky ceilings to this, it’s actually a huge step up,” Mirage Hockey player Brianna Bryant said.

Along with boosting fan and athlete morale the new center aims to increase health in the community.

“If your kids are healthy, moving, and active the chances of them carrying that and moving it into adulthood is huge and if they’re active that means their families are going to be active so we view this as a seed for the future,” St. Luke’s CEO John Strange said.

This is a 10-year $300,000 agreement with St. Lukes. The building will be called St. Luke’s Proctor Sports and Events Center located on Kirkus Street nearly a half mile off Boundary Avenue. The sports center is set is set to open this September