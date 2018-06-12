Strength in the Community Scholarship Winner Announced

Proctor Graduate Pavle Lippert Wins $10,000 Scholarship

DULUTH, Minn.- The grand prize winner for the National Bank of Commerce and Fox 21’s Strength in the Community Scholarship has been announced during a ceremony at the Radisson in Duluth.

High school seniors from around the Northland submitted an essay to be part of the competition which lead to a field of 12 finalists. Eleven of them received a $1,000 while the top prize winner got $10,000.

That winner is recent Proctor graduate Pavle Lippert. See the video below for the live interview from FOX 21 News at 5:30 p.m.