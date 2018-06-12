Startling Statistics Regarding Elder Abuse in Minnesota

Taking Care of Your Health and Exercising Your Mind and Body Every Day Can Help Prevent Elder Abuse Situations

DULUTH, Minn. – The month of June is officially known as Elder Abuse Awareness Month, but talking about the ongoing issues can be difficult and especially hard to detect.

Kim Hileman with Age Well Arrowhead offered some advice and tips on how to go about reporting elder abuse if you see it happening in your life.

Hileman says one in ten Americans aged 60 or older have experienced some form of elder abuse.

Statistics show 400 cases of elder abuse are reported each week in Minnesota alone.

Hileman says almost 60 percent of the abuse is done by a family member, and elders who have been abused have a 300 percent higher risk of death.

Financial abuse and fraud costs older American $36.5 billion dollars per year.

Experts say to follow these tips to report abuse:

– If the person is in immediate, life-threatening danger, call 911

– MN Adult Abuse Reporting Center (844) 880-1574 (vulnerable adults)

– If the abuse is financial, fraud or scam related, call the Duluth Police Department Financial Crimes Unit at (218) 730-5160

– If the abuse occurs in a long-term nursing facility, call your Long Term Care Ombudsman at (218) 999-5369