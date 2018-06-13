Concrete Poured for Sport Court at Gary New Duluth Rec Area

GARY NEW DULUTH, Minn. –A new addition to the Gary New Duluth recreation area had a big step in the right direction earlier today.

This morning, workers from h-m-i poured concrete on the new sport court at the rec area.

H-m-i is a duluth-based company that specializes in concrete jobs like this.

General Superintendent Chauncey McGregor says his company takes pride in projects that give back to its own community.

“We help out with a lot of different schools and sports centers,” he said. “This definitely is a good thing; they’ve been working on it for years to get it done. We’re happy to be a part of the team.”

McGregor also noted the amount planning and teamwork that goes into a concrete pour like this.

“Our guys have been with us, pretty much the last 10 to 15 years, [it’s] the same group of guys,” he said. “Everyone knows their role; everyone knows what they’re doing.”

McGregor says his crew will be back here tomorrow to prepare the concrete for more development.

The court is expected to be ready in the coming weeks.