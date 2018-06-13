Dozens Of Rats Force Shutdown Of Congdon Park School, Grounds

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District, the Congdon Park Elementary School building and grounds will be closed for the summer due to a rat infestation.

Officials say they are working with a local pest control company to clear a population of rats — roughly 75 of them — from the footing and foundation system under the school gym.

Burrows in the back of the building have been identified, as well as sightings of rodents entering the drainage system of the building.

Workers have been trapping approximately five rats a day.

Pesticide bait boxes are being placed around the school to trap the rodents and signs will be posted to let the public know these boxes are in use.

Congdon Summer KEY Zone and Excel programs will move to Ordean East Middle School.