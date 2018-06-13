Duluth Teacher Accused of Sex With Former Student Appears in Court

Winterfeld is due Back in Court July 3

DULUTH, Minn. – Karla Winterfeld appeared back in court yesterday with a request to reduce her bail.

Currently her bail is set at $100,000 which Winterfeld asked to be reduced to $50,000.

According to court reports the judge denied this request stating “bail to stand as previously ordered.”

The Duluth Middle School teacher admitted to having sex with her foster son and former student last month and is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In a statement from the ISD 709, a Special Meeting was also held by the Duluth School Board on Tuesday approving a resolution to place Winterfeld on unpaid administrative leave pending final disciplinary outcomes up to and including termination.

Winterfeld will be back in court on July 3.