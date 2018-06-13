Grandma’s Marathon Weekend Brings Huge Financial Boost to Twin Ports

Grandma's Marathon is the 11th largest marathon in the United States and about 20,000 thousand runners are registered this year.

DULUTH, Minn. – This sign on Interstate 35 in Duluth says it all, expect heavy traffic and detours in the area not only during the 42nd Annual

Grandma’s Marathon this Saturday, but also Thursday and days after the big race.

While traffic congestion will undoubtedly test the patience of drivers over Grandma’s Marathon Weekend their wallets will open up for one of the city’s biggest tourism weekends of the year.

Grandma’s Marathon is the 11th largest marathon in the United States and about 20,000 runners are registered this year.

Visit Duluth a leader in marketing the city says Grandma’s Marathon has a huge economic impact to the Twin Ports.

Every year the race brings in at least $10 million.

Since 1977, when Grandma’s Marathon first began, the race has brought in more than $250 million to the local economy.

“You have folks staying in all of our lodging properties, they’re going out to celebrate and eat with their family and friends,” said Visit Duluth Media Communications Manager Maarja Anderson Hewitt. they’re going out to enjoy the entertainment, so it’s just such a fun event and you really feel Duluth is so alive. If you’re a Duluthian this is almost like Christmas.”

Grandma’s Marathon is a melting pot with runners from 49 countries and all 50 states participating with thousands of family, friends and spectators cheering them on along the way.