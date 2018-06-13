Hotels Sell Out For Grandma’s Marathon

Each room at the Holiday Inn will have a race gift bag with water and snacks.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local hotels in Duluth are either sold out or close to it for the busy race weekend.

The General Manager at Holiday Inn on West Superior Street tells us his team is excited to welcome in guests from all over the world.

The hotel is booked solid on Friday with just a few rooms left for Saturday.

“Grandma’s is actually kind of a fun easy weekend, because everyone gets in. They want to get checked in and in bed by eight or nine,” said Holiday Inn Duluth General Manager Gerry Goldfarb. “Then they get up early and they’re off to the races, and literally off the races. It’s a fun weekend. then on Saturday they all come back and the fun begins.”

