Human Development Center Opens in Medical District

The center helps nearly 600 individuals every month.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new The Human Development Center in Duluth is providing multiple services at one location.

The center helps individuals in Saint Louis County dealing with mental illness and addiction. The new location allows all 75 community support workers to work under the same roof. Previously the services were scattered throughout Duluth, being at one location helps workers coordinate with one another to provide multiple services.

“We have a point of presence here that’s much more apparent and much more known in the community so it’s going to be a great thing,” Executive Director, HDC Jim Getchell said.

The center is located at 810 East 4th street. It accepts walk-in patients helping around 600 people every month.