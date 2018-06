Huskies Get the Series Win Over Thunder Bay

Strong hitting leads the Huskies to another victory

DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies were back at home Wednesday looking to get back to back wins over Thunder Bay. The game would be tied at one through four and a half innings. The dogs’ bats came alive in the bottom of the 7th to make it a 6-1 game. The Huskies win the series over the Border Cats.