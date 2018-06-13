I-35 Construction Adds to Heavy Backups for Marathon Weekend

MNDOT Advises to Expect Delays

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday is the official kick off to the start of Grandma’s Marathon weekend events and MNDOT is issuing notices of expected heavy traffic.

Heavy backups are expected along I-35 due to increased visitor traffic and regularly scheduled construction throughout the area.

Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on I-35 from the South Pine County Line to the Snake River in Pine City and northbound ramps at Highway 7 are closed.

On Saturday June 16 entrances to southbound I-35 will be closed at 26th Avenue East and Lake Avenue.

Entrances to northbound I-35 will be closed at Mesaba Avenue and Michigan Street.

MNDOT advises motorists to allow extra time for travel this weekend and to check www.511mn.org for the latest traffic information.