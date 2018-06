Lumberjacks Defeat Skeeters in Legion Baseball Opener

Cloquet gets the win over Hermantown 10-8.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Legion summer baseball season has officially begun. Hermantown hosted Cloquet for the season opener Wednesday.

The Skeeters got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second. But, the Lumberjacks answered back and ended up taking this game 10-8.