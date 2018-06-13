Pastor Walking Miles With Cross To Share Message of Hope

Steve Epp started his mission of walking with the cross almost four years ago.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Take a look at this.

That’s Pastor Steve Epp from Tulsa, Oklahoma, carrying a wooden cross on his back just outside of Proctor today.

Steve tells us he’ll be walking across the state, his 15th state, on a journey to share faith and love.

He wants to uplift people no matter the obstacles they may be facing.

“Two hundred military/armed forces committing suicide a day. We have the highest divorce rate a day. We have the suicide, teen suicide and it’s very high, cutting, etc.” said Epp. The drug abuse on the street, heroin is back on the street. I just felt like I need to be here and offer hope”

Steve expects it to take him about a month and a half to get across Minnesota. He then will take a break before heading to North Dakota and Montana.

For more information about Epp and his mission, click here.