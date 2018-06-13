Search for Missing Boater Continues in Cass County

The men Have not Been Identified

WALKER, Minn. (AP) – Searchers on a Cass County lake are looking for a man who was thrown from a boat and remains missing.

Two men were in the boat that overturned Tuesday afternoon on Hay Lake near Backus.

Cass County sheriff’s officials say one man was rescued and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the search for the second man continued Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Lakes Area Dive Team are helping with the search.

The men have not been identified.