Strange, St. Luke’s CEO to Retire in 2019

The Search for a new President/CEO is Underway

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s CEO, John Strange, has announced he will be retiring in July 2019.

Strange has been with St. Luke’s since 1992 beginning his career with the company as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance.

Four years later Strange took on the role as Interim President and CEO and one year later accepted the position permanently.

Board Chair Brian Murphy says he and John will work closely to ensure a smooth transition.

St. Luke’s says a nationwide search for a new President/CEO will begin immediately.