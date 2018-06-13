Supplies Headed to Grandma’s Marathon Water Station 24

DULUTH, Minn. –With setup for Grandma’s Marathon in full swing, Mile Marker 24 is preparing for its spot as one of the most important water stations on the race course.

Mile Marker 24 is the Fitger’s complex and a vintage 1936 Fitger’s beer delivery truck is stocked to the brim with supplies for the water station.

Fitger’s has been Water Station 24 for more than thirty years.

This year, they’ll have more than 100 volunteers helping out with the effort.

“We are right on the lake,” says Tami Tanski Sherman, who is the captain at Water Station 24. “Of course this race is all about Lake Superior. We are a part of it, we’ve been a part of it, I commend Grandma’s Marathon folks for what they have been able to do to grow this race to what it is now.”

Grandma’s Marathon kicks off Saturday morning on Old Highway 61 in Two Harbors.