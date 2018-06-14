42nd Annual Land of the Loon Festival in Virginia

The Festival will Start Saturday in Virginia with a Parade, Craft and Food Vendors

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Happening Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17, the 42nd Annual Land of the Loon Ethnic Arts and Crafts Festival will be taking place in Virginia.

The festival is hosted in Olcott Park, and organized by residents in the area.

This will be organizer Luke Chopp and his wife’s ninth year coordinating the Festival.

The entertainment begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday with a parade.

At the festival there will be more than 200 art and craft booths and 30 different food vendors.

There is a children’s area with a dunk tank with various Iron Range “celebrities.”

There will also be a kids coloring contest this year.

Chopp says this year they have also added a classic car show that will be on Saturday of the festival as well.

Entertainment is scheduled all day throughout the weekend at the Bob Baldrica Bandstand and music and performances throughout the park.

Chopp says, “What makes this festival unique is that all our vendors products are home made items. From jewelry, clothes, knives, yard stuff, games, etc. There are no home based businesses in or buy sell items in the festival.”

Click here for more information.