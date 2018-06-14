Body of Missing Boater Recovered From Hay Lake

The men Have not Been Identified

WALKER, Minn. (AP) – The body of a missing boater has been recovered from a Cass County lake.

Sheriff’s officials say he was thrown from a boat along with another man on Hay Lake near Backus Tuesday afternoon.

The other man was rescued and was treated for minor injuries. The other man’s body was recovered late Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Lakes Area Dive Team helped with the search.

The men have not been identified.