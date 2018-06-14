Brace Yourself For Traffic Congestion and Street Closures

DULUTH, Minn. – With nearly 19,000 runners and thousands of spectators, traffic congestion and street closures will test the patience of some.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) tells us I–35 north in Duluth usually has the most congestion marathon weekend, especially at the end of the work day from 4 – 6 p.m.

“If you’re local and you’re not planning to participate in the marathon or watch the marathon you might want to avoid the downtown area because thru traffic will be detoured,” said District Traffic Engineer Jim Miles. “I–35 is detoured from Mesaba Avenue out to the expressway and southbound Highway 61 is detoured from the expressway to Mesaba Avenue.”

Now with the marathon re-routed this year because of construction on Superior Street, MNDOT says traffic from Canal Park and Park Point will use Lake Avenue instead of 5th Avenue West like many have done in the past.