Business Booming During Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, Minn.-With thousands of runners in town, that means business is booming.

The Duluth Running Company says this is one of the busiest times of the year for them.

Staff said most people coming in are looking for running clothing just before the race, along with nutritional items.

They said most runners have their shoes worn in, but some runners wait until the last minute to buy them.

“They typically buy their shoes a while ago – you can buy your shoes close to the race, but most people have worn them a couple of times,” said Tony Stensland, manager of the shop.

The Duluth Running Company is located at 1026 E. Superior St.