Cooking Connection: Savory Salmon Caesar Salad
In this Week's Cooking Connection, Meteorologist William Seay Learns how to Make the Perfect Salmon Caesar Salad
DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s cooking connection, Meteorologist William Seay is joined by Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner Jeff Fort.
Fort prepares a freshly cut salmon caesar salad, a popular summer item on the Texas Roadhouse menu.
Recipe:
-5oz. salmon filet
-Seasoned with in house seasoning mix, but do not over season
-Butter or oil on flat top or frying pan
-Flip salmon when white color is half way through the filet
-Fresh cut lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing, fresh parmesan and lemon
Mention the Cooking Connection on FOX 21 and use June of 2018 to receive a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.