Cooking Connection: Savory Salmon Caesar Salad

In this Week's Cooking Connection, Meteorologist William Seay Learns how to Make the Perfect Salmon Caesar Salad

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s cooking connection, Meteorologist William Seay is joined by Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner Jeff Fort.

Fort prepares a freshly cut salmon caesar salad, a popular summer item on the Texas Roadhouse menu.

Recipe:

-5oz. salmon filet

-Seasoned with in house seasoning mix, but do not over season

-Butter or oil on flat top or frying pan

-Flip salmon when white color is half way through the filet

-Fresh cut lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing, fresh parmesan and lemon

