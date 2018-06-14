“Fox & Friends” To Broadcast Live From Uncle Loui’s Cafe

DULUTH, Minn. – The Fox News Channel’s top–rated morning show “Fox & Friends” will be broadcasting live from Duluth next Thursday — the day after President Donald Trump holds his first rally at the DECC since the summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The location for the broadcast is Uncle Loui’s Café on East 4th Street.

The owner of Uncle Loui’s says having this exposure is an opportunity for a new beginning by sharing the Duluth staple on a national level.

Right now things are a little quiet at the restaurant, which is known for its breakfast, but come June 21, the day after President Trump’s visit, “Fox & Friends” will do multiple live hits at the café for its “Breakfast with Friends” diner series.

Host Todd Piro will be there talking to people about current events, which will most likely involve news from Trump’s Duluth rally the day before.

Café owner Debby Strop tells us she was told to be ready to go by 2:30 a.m. with doors opening at 5:00 a.m.

“I’m sure about the president’s visit is what I’m thinking that this is what it’s for. So I said sure,” said Strop. “I’ve got people calling people. It’s really exciting. It’s pretty amazing,” Strop said.

Uncle Loui’s Café has enough room for 65 people.

Strop says she doesn’t get a chance to catch “Fox & Friends” because she’s usually working at that time, but she says she will be tuning in.

“Fox & Friends” airs weekdays from 5 a.m. until 8 a.m. Center Time.