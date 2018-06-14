Grandma’s Marathon Weekend Traffic Advisory

DULUTH, Minn. – The Grandma’s Marathon Weekend officially kicks of today along with traffic advisories throughout the city.

Here is a list of traffic advisories you should know about while traveling this weekend:

Friday – June 17 – William A. Irvin

Traffic on Harbor Drive behind the DECC will be closed at 3:00 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. traffic will be diverted off portions of Railroad Street for the duration of the race.

Temporary “No Parking” areas on Railroad Street and Harbor Drive. Violators will be tagged and towed.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. traffic delays will occur for approximately one hour as some portions of Railroad Street are closed from Harbor Drive west to Pier B. Southbound traffic on 5th Avenue West will be allowed down to Railroad Street to access the DECC parking lot. Harbor Drive behind the DECC will also be closed to traffic.

ACCESS TO THE AQUARIUM parking lot will be interrupted briefly, from about 5:45pm until about 6:30pm. After that, all streets leading to the Aquarium will re-open.

ACCESS TO THE DECC will be through the North Gate (on Railroad Street), from Lake Avenue and from 5th Avenue West. The only exits will be through the Ramp onto Railroad St and onto northbound 5th Ave W.

Vehicles on N/B I-35 exiting on the 5th Ave West Off Ramp can continue straight to access the DECC g Lot, or turn right onto 5th Avenue West to access either the DECC Lot or the Aquarium Lot.

At 12 p.m. on Friday, June 17, Canal Park Drive from Railroad Street to Buchanan Street will be closed for Grandma’s finish line set up. This roadway will remain closed to automobile traffic until after the Grandma’s Marathon Finish on Saturday June 18th.

Most Traffic should return to normal by 7:30 p.m.

Saturday – June 18 – Marathon and Half Marathon

Scenic Highway 61, along the lake, will be closed to traffic at 4:30 am between Duluth and Two Harbors.

Lakewood, Homestead, Ryan, and McQuade Roads will be closed from the Highway 61 Expressway to Scenic Highway 61 at 4:30 a.m.

Avenues leading down to London Road will be closed at 5:00 a.m.

London Road will be closed to traffic 5:45 a.m.

Superior Street from 12th Avenue East to 5th Avenue West will be closed at 5:45 a.m.

Harbor Drive, Commerce Street/Railroad Street, Lake Place Drive and Canal Park closed at 5:45 a.m.

Northbound traffic on I-35 will be diverted up Mesaba Avenue to 2nd Street at 5:45 a.m.

EAST DETOUR – East bound traffic will use 2nd Street to 21st Avenue East, then south to Superior Street, and continuing East. This detour will take effect 5:45 a.m.

WEST DETOUR – West bound traffic on Superior Street will turn North onto 21st Avenue East, then continue West on 3rd Street. This detour will take effect at 5:45 a.m.

The northbound lane of I-35 will be closed at 5:45 a.m. from Mesaba Avenue to 26th Avenue East. A detour will guide vehicles up to 2nd Street to continue east.

The southbound lane of I-35 from 21st and 26th Avenues East will be closed at 4:30 a.m.

The freeway, and other roadways closed for the Marathon will reopen at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Additional Advisory Information