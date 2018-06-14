“Lake Avenue Live” Entertainment Coming To Canal Park

Organizers say it's a way to support music and arts in the community.

DULUTH, Minn. – Canal Park will be be buzzing with entertainment this weekend for “Lake Avenue Live.”

Crews were out setting up tents to welcome 1,000 people on Friday night and twice as many on Saturday night.

The planning for this event began in May and the crew started working at six this morning.

At “Lake Avenue Live” you can catch 11 local bands and plenty of food trucks.

“Even if it’s rain or sunshine we’ve got tents, space for people to sit down and relax, or if they want to go enjoy the restaurant for a nice dinner or a nice cocktail, a glass of wine they can have that right within 20 feet of the event and walk right back outside; sit on the deck and hear the music. Be part of what it means to be a Duluthian,” said Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar Owner Derek Snyder.

Friday’s line up will feature an all female fronted band. The festivities kick off Friday night at 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and Saturday 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.