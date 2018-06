New Breakfast Café to Open at the Endion Station

The Cafe Will Open July 7

DULUTH, Minn. – A new breakfast café is popping up next month at the Endion Station Public House in Canal Park.

The café will be a collaboration between Duluth’s Best Bread and Endion.

Many baked goods will be served up from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Friday through Sunday.

Duluth’s Best Bread ownership told us they will also serve some savory items such as quiche.

It is expected the café will be open July 7.