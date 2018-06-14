Rockets Launched at St. Scholastica

DULUTH, Minn.-Rockets took to the air earlier today on the campus of St. Scholastica.

It’s all part of program called “Shoot for the Stars” Summer Institute, which is a week long program where 30 students from Lincoln Park work on STEM projects including rockets.

Those participating in the camp said this type of hands on learning really helps them understand scientific concepts.

“I think this is a better way – you can get like the experience and how it’s supposed to be rather than writing it down,” said Lily Housey, a camp participant.

“If they are working through projects and making mistakes and seeing actual results, versus something in a textbook, they are more likely to retain it, and likely to hold onto it,” said Paul Manoppo, an event organizer

Students participating in the camp have been invited to take part in a STEM Academic Club that meets weekly during the school year.