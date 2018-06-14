Summer Celebration to Kick Off Lincoln Park Farmer’s Market

The Celebration is Happening Thursday, June 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Join residents, volunteers, organizations, and community leaders for the annual ‘Summer Celebration.’

The event serves as the annual kick-off to the Lincoln Park Farmers Market season.

Organizers say there will be free food from local restaurants, live music with DJ Annu, children’s activities with the Lincoln park Children and Families Collaborative, and a bike blender with Whole Foods Coop.

Local vendors will be offering fresh produce, transplants and seeds, meat, eggs, bread, baked goods, coffee and more.

The Lincoln Park Farmers Market aims to provide fresh, healthful, and affordable local foods in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, a USDA-designated food desert.

The Market operates every Thursday 4:00 to 7:00 pm from June 14 to October 18, 2018; winter dates switch to the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month, November – March.

Event Timeline, Location:

Summer Celebration

Harrison Community Center

3002 West 3rd Street, Duluth

Thursday, June 14, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.