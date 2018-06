Veterans Service Office Moving in Duluth

the Building Buyer has not Been Named

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Veterans Service Office in Duluth is moving on June 25.

The office is currently located at 405 E Superior St and will be moving to a new spot at the Village Mall Office Building on Burning Tree Road.

Due to the move the service center will be closed June 21 and June 22.

The building was recently sold but a buyer has not been named.