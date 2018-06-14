World Cup Viewing Party at Dubh Linn’s

The pub will host viewing parties for each World Cup match.

DULUTH, Minn.- Dubh Linn’s Brew Pub held their first of several World Cup viewing parties on Thursday.

Each day soccer fans can watch the games on the big screen and you’ll get a 10 percent discount if you wear your team gear. Some days you’ll get the rapid fans but most of the time it’s a family friendly environment.

“We actually get a ton of parents who come in with their kids and early mornings are actually a pretty good time for that. Especially because it’s summer, kids are out of school. People even take time off for it so it actually is looking like it is going to be really great” said Dubh Linn Chef Galen Maxim.