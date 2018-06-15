Active Adventures: Starting Line Etiquette

FOX 21's William Seay Speaks with the Starting Line Coordinator from Grandma's Marathon

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – In this week’s Active Adventures, FOX 21 Meteorologist William Seay speaks with Two Harbors Chamber President Janelle Bianco Jones.

Jones is also the Starting Line Coordinator for Grandma’s Marathon.

She tells FOX 21 it’s important to make sure you don’t bring any bags with you to the starting line because you’ll be asked to discard them.

Jones say more than 10,000 people will be gathering in Two Harbors for the start of the Marathon.

It’s important to have fun and enjoy the most exciting moment of the marathon as runners begin their journey along Old Highway 61.

London Road Rental, Sonju and many other local companies help make the starting line a success year after year.