Behind the Scenes of the Spaghetti Feed

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual Michelina’s Spaghetti Feed has been feeding the Northland before grandma’s marathon since 1977.

The spaghetti feast helps runners carb up before the big race, but everyone is welcome to enjoy the all you can eat meal. The line starts around 10 a.m. and doors are open until 9 p.m. Overall nearly 8,000 plates of food will be served. All the money raised is donated to Grandma’s marathon.

“That’s the fun part about it you have people giving back, you have people coming from all over the world to this event so that’s kind of exciting to say that you fed people from all over the world,” executive chef Peter Dingmann said.

Nearly a dozen cooks begin prepping the meal on Monday. Now this is about 2,500 pounds of spaghetti and to give you a good comparison about how long that really is, it’s nearly a limo long, which will be topped with nearly 5,000 pounds of sauce.

Chefs tell us although it’s a large amount of food, they’ve mastered cooking it down to a science.