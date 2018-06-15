Elite Men’s and Women’s Runners Prepare for the Races

Olympian Kara Goucher speaks about her expectations for Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.- Before the madness of the 5k began, the elite men’s competitors grabbed their rain gear and made their way over to the DECC for a pre-race media conference.

One of the runners in attendance, a Colorado Springs native and active military man, talked about how he trained while serving our country in Afghanistan.

“That’s something that helped me get through deployment. Running, whether it was on a treadmill or on a mile or two dirt trail somewhere you just make it work. So yeah, I did maintain some fitness out there. You just have to be creative” said marathon runner Matthew Williams.

Moving on to the elite women’s media conference. Two time Olympian and Duluth native Kara Goucher is back for her third appearance in Grandma’s. Goucher says just being home puts her in good spirits but if she is being totally honest, she doesn’t know what to expect from herself Saturday.

“Honestly if this was anywhere else in the United States I wouldn’t run just because of stuff that’s happened in the last couple months, but I know I’m going to have a great time. I know I’ll leave with my spirits lifted so I’m going to run hard don’t get me wrong I’m not going to go jog. I just am not totally totally sure what my body will give me… It’s just really fun being on this end of it, participating in it because I never participated when I was younger so it’s just been really fun” said Goucher.