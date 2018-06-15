Ex-Burnsville Teacher Gets Jail Time for sex With Student

he is Scheduled for a Jury Trial July 9

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The ex-Burnsville high school teacher accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student and sending nude photos of himself to another student is getting jail time.

Fox 9 reports, Erik Akervik, 29, will also serve 30 days in jail every year he is on probation, pay a fine and register as a predatory offender, officials said.

Those annual 30 days in prison will be converted to electronic home monitoring after 2024.

He pled guilty March 5 to one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Akervik is scheduled for a jury trial on July 9 for charges of electronic solicitation of a child.