Ex-Burnsville Teacher Gets Jail Time for sex With Student
he is Scheduled for a Jury Trial July 9
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The ex-Burnsville high school teacher accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student and sending nude photos of himself to another student is getting jail time.
Fox 9 reports, Erik Akervik, 29, will also serve 30 days in jail every year he is on probation, pay a fine and register as a predatory offender, officials said.
Those annual 30 days in prison will be converted to electronic home monitoring after 2024.
He pled guilty March 5 to one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct.
Akervik is scheduled for a jury trial on July 9 for charges of electronic solicitation of a child.