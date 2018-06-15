Flooding Continues in Gogebic County

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. – Authorities in Gogebic County continue to report flooding in and around Ironwood, Bessemer, and Wakefield.

Reports state that three to four inches of rain have fallen since early this morning impacting multiple roads, including Highway 2, in Ironwood.

An update from MDOT state that Highway 2 has now re-opened between Curry Street and Lowell Street.

Other road closures include:

Vanderhagen Road north of Sunset Road

Sunset Road near Vanderhagen Road

Slad Road at Welch Creek

Powderhorn Road north to Black River Road

Culverts and shoulders are washing out, but the Road Commission is out placing barricades

The National Weather Service is reminding motorists to “turn around, don’t drown” and to not drive through water covered roads.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.