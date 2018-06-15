Flooding Continues in Gogebic County
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. – Authorities in Gogebic County continue to report flooding in and around Ironwood, Bessemer, and Wakefield.
Reports state that three to four inches of rain have fallen since early this morning impacting multiple roads, including Highway 2, in Ironwood.
An update from MDOT state that Highway 2 has now re-opened between Curry Street and Lowell Street.
Other road closures include:
- Vanderhagen Road north of Sunset Road
- Sunset Road near Vanderhagen Road
- Slad Road at Welch Creek
- Powderhorn Road north to Black River Road
Culverts and shoulders are washing out, but the Road Commission is out placing barricades
The National Weather Service is reminding motorists to “turn around, don’t drown” and to not drive through water covered roads.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.