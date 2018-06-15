Grandma’s Marathon Charity Partner: Running for the Cure

Scleroderma is a chronic tissue disease, which has no cure.
Lauren Leigh,

DULUTH, Minn.- There are over a dozen charity partners with Grandma’s Marathon, but this year one man is starting a first-time charity to honor his wife.

Runners are raising money for the  Scleroderma Foundation, for team Carole. Scleroderma is a chronic tissue disease, which has no cure. Kevin Berg is organizing a fundraiser to help find a cure, now nearly 25 runners are participating for Carole.

If you wish to donate to team Carole, visit the Scleroderma Foundation.

 

