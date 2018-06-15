Heavy Rain Pours Down In the Northland, Flooding Some Areas

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until Sunday for a section of Northeast Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – Heavy rain has been pouring down in many parts of the Northland throughout the day.

So much rain has fallen some places, that flooding has become a problem.

This is what the area near 27th Avenue West in Duluth looked like this afternoon with high water flowing on the streets.

The heavy rain didn’t stop some people living nearby from coming outside to see the flooding for themselves.

Several drivers decided to drive right through the high waters.

“Whoa!” “They’re out to have fun,” said Eva Cuypers an onlooker.

Cuypers and her family had a front row seat to watch the flooding, but she isn’t too thrilled when it happens in her neighborhood.

“The way the rain was coming down, how heavy it was, the thunder, the lightning,” said Cuypers. “I imagine this being worse, so I’m glad it’s not.”

The rain carried over to Canal Park, which will be a busy place during Grandma’s Marathon Weekend.

The race must go on and this rain isn’t getting in the way. The finishing touches are going up here at the Grandma’s Marathon finish line.

Jimmy Baylis is from Woodbury. He’s running the full marathon Saturday.

It’s his first time running the race.

“I pretty much got talked into it,” said Baylis.

Baylis tells us he is looking forward to the Grandma’s Marathon experience.

“I just like the event. I like the crowd,” said Baylis. “I like the people there to cheer you on, just the accomplishment saying you finished.”

Even with the possibility of more rain, Baylis says he’ll be ready to run.

“It’s tough to go 26 miles, regardless of how much you prepare or don’t prepare,” said Baylis. “So it’s kind of, whether it rains, I prefer the rain better than the sun, at least I’m not dying from heat exposure or something.”

Rain or shine we’ll see you at the finish line.