Heavy Storms Leave Thousands Without Power

High Levels of Standing Water Reported in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Heavy thunderstorms continue to cause flooding and power outages throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin this afternoon.

As of 3:00 p.m. power outage maps in the area reported:

Minnesota Power has approximately 1,900 customers impacted.

Lake Country Power has approximately 315 customers impacted.

Xcel Energy has approximately 3,400 customers impacted.

High levels of standing water in areas of West Duluth were also reported after today’s strong rains.

Eight to ten inches of water were covering the roadway near the intersection of S 27th Avenue West and West Michigan Street.

A foot of water was reported on the roadway near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and West Railroad Street.

We will continue to update these reports as more information becomes available.