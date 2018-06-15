Kara Goucher Returns to Duluth for Gary Bjorkland half marathon

The Olympic medalist tells us, she will be giving it her all tomorrow but is racing to have fun.

DULUTH, Minn.- After experiencing races around the world a two time Olympian is raving of Grandma’s Marathon.

Two time Olympian and Duluth native Kara Goucher is back and excited to take-off at the starting line. It’s the third year Goucher has participated in Grandma’s Marathon.

Goucher says she grew up cheering on loved ones running and volunteering for the event.

“Some races are really focused on just the elites where I feel like Grandma’s Marathon is focused on everybody, from the first finisher to the last finisher,” Groucher said. “So it has a little bit of a different feel, a little bit more of a community feel.” -10

Goucher will be running in the Gary Bjorkland half marathon.

