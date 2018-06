Local Craft Beer Options for Father’s Day

Staff from Castle Danger Brewery and Blacklist Artisan Ales Show Local Craft Beer Options to Replace Common Domestic Flavors

DULUTH, Minn. – Trying to assemble a craft beer six pack for Pops? Consider these local beers based on what your dad enjoys this Father’s Day.

Staff from Castle Danger Brewing and Blacklist Beers stopped by the FOX 21 Morning Show Friday to showcase a few great options if you’re looking to expand your taste for local brews.

Domestics

Castle Danger Cream Ale

Cream Ale Lake Superior Kayak Kolsch

Kayak Kolsch Hoops Hell Ale

Stouts

Blacklist Dark

Dark Castle Danger George Hunter

Pilsners

Bent Paddle Venture Pils

Venture Pils Hoops Pilsener

Belgian

Blacklist Or de Belgique

Or de Belgique Fitger’s Saison

Fruit Beer

Blacklist Rhubarb Wit

Rhubarb Wit Canal Park Woodland Strawberry Ale

Woodland Strawberry Ale Fitger’s Bumbleberry Pie

Shandy:

Castle Danger Summer Crush

Summer Crush Bent Paddle Tea Break Blonde

Discover more great local beers at:

CastleDangerBrewery.com

BlacklistBeer.com

HoopsBrewing.com

BentPaddleBrewing.com

CanalParkBrewery.com

FitgersBrewhouse.com