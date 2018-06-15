Nelly Performing at Bayfront Park in August

Tickets Available now

DULUTH, Minn. – Nelly is coming to Duluth this summer.

The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar has been added to the Tyler Farr Show that is coming to Bayfront Festival Park on August 2.

The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with music starting at 5:15 p.m.

Tickets are available online at twinportsnightlife.com or in person at Electric Fetus and Beaner’s Central.

Tickets in advance are $30 for general admission and $50 for the VIP party pit.

Tickets previously purchased for the Tyler Farr show online will be honored.