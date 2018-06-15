Screen Printing with Passion, Exploring Flagship Duluth

Flagship Duluth Opened Three Weeks Ago and is Located at 345 South Lake Avenue in Duluth's Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to buying clothes, many customers don’t often think about how much work truly goes into designing and printing.

Newly opened Flagship Duluth is looking to expand, and give you the chance to experience the screen printing process.

Ian Scherber is the owner of Duluth Screen Printing and Flagship. He recently had the chance to purchase a wonderful spot for retail in Canal Park.

He and his team opened Flagship three weeks ago, and will host a grand opening on Wednesday, July 4.

Flagship includes a wide variety of locally designed t-shirts, sweatshirts and other items of apparel.

Many of the items are rare, only being printed a few dozen times before the screen changes and new styles are introduced.

In the future, Scherber would like to have more people visit the location to watch the screen-printing process. With time, he would like to host classes as well to teach others how the system works.

Grandma’s Marathon weekend will feature six limited edition marathon shirts.

Flagship Duluth is located at 345 South Lake Avenue in Duluth.

