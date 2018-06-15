Trump Changes Duluth Rally Venue

The Rally Will now be Held at the Amsoil Arena

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DULUTH, Minn. – President Donald Trump will be stopping in Duluth next week, however the venue for his scheduled appearance has changed.

According to his official website, Trump will now be holding his campaign rally at the Amsoil Arena on June 20.

The Amsoil Arena can hold approximately 7,000 people while the DECC can house approximately 4,400.

Trump’s re-election campaign announced the rally Monday. It says Trump is expected to discuss the economy, trade and his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

To attend the event you can register at www.donaldjtrump.com, and you may only register two tickets per mobile number.