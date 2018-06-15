William A. Irvin 5K Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The 5K kicks off the start of Grandma's weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- A huge crowd showed up to cheer on the runners in the first race of Grandma’s weekend.

The first male runner to cross the finish line was Colin Cernik from Kansas City. He says he was worried about the weather early in the day but he’s glad the skies cleared up.

On the women’s side St. Paul native Carrie Tollefson, who has ran in the Olympics, was the first woman to cross the finish line. And she had nothing but great things to say about the crowd that cheered her on.