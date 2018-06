Duluth Marshall Falls in State Championship

Hilltoppers' season comes to a close, losing 8-4 to Maple Lake

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall Baseball team made their way down to Target Field to take on Maple Lake for the State Championship title.

The Hilltoppers started strong with a 3-1 lead after two innings. But, the Irish would make a come back and defeat the toppers 8-4.