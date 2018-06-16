FOX 21 Team Members Run Grandma’s Marathon, Half Marathon

Nikki Davidson ran the full, Haydee Clotter and Lauren Leigh ran the half

DULUTH, Minn. – Some familiar faces from the FOX 21 news team ran in Grandma’s Marathon and the Gary Bjorkand Half Marathon.

Nikki Davidson finished the full marathon as a charity runner for Northern Lights Foundation.

She raised $840 for the non-profit that helps families with children with life threatening illnesses.

Meanwhile, Lauren Leigh and Haydee Clotter ran the half marathon.

“It was awesome to have people along the way cheering us on and runners would even look at you and be like come on we can do this,” said Leigh. It was really nice to have that comradery.”

“What also helped me was just the signs that I would see with people on the side,” said Clotter. “There was one that said run faster I farted. It stuck out and I said you know what Haydee, just keep on going.”