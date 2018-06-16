Goucher Misses Top 10

Olympian Kara Goucher struggled in half marathon

DULUTH, Minn.- Two time Olympian Kara Goucher was in attendance to run the half marathon.

But Goucher had explained prior to racing that had this race been anywhere else in the U.S. she would not have ran due to personal familial issues.

Goucher did not know what to expect from herself heading into Saturday’s race and she shocked everyone by not even placing in the Top ten.

But regardless of her time, Goucher made the best of her situation.

“I knew it was going to be kind of a struggle and at the three mile mark I saw the drop out area and I thought ‘well should I just can it?’ And then I was like ‘you know what? No. I’m just going to run in’ and I actually had a great time” said Goucher.