Kenyans Sweep Gary Bjorklund Half Marathon

Panuel Mkungo and Monicah Ngige place first

DULUTH, Minn.- The Kenyans completely swept the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon.

The winner for the men’s Half is Panuel Mkungo. And for the women Monicah Ngige. Mkungo finished with a time of 1:02:50. And Ngige at 1:09:55.

“It was tough the first 10k. I tried to push a little bit but because of wind and it was so cold. I did manage to run faster and I kept coming down and I slowed a little until 15k and then I decided to move” said Mkungo.